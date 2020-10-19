Police: Suspect charged for fatal shooting in Virginia

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in the state, police said.

Officers responding to a report about the shooting Sunday in Prince George found the victim, Jarrell Mcelroy, suffering from a gunshot wound, the Prince George County Police Department said in a news release. Mcelroy, 27, was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police then located the suspect, Markeem Moyler, who authorities say was seen leaving the area of the shooting on foot. Moyler, of Petersburg, was charged with second degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and use of a firearm by a felon.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Authorities did not release information about what led to the shooting.