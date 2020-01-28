Police: Ridgefield man hits schoolbus, flees the scene

Police arrested a 20-year-old Ridgefield man they said fled the scene after colliding with a stopped school bus on Tackora Trail.

Christopher Varian was issued a misdemeanor summons Jan. 22 for evading responsibility and passing a school bus.

Police said the South Shore Drive resident passed the bus around 8:35 a.m. and struck the stop sign on the side of the bus, before hitting a mailbox and the rear bumper of the bus.

Police found him a short time later and took him into custody.

Varian was released after posting $100 bond. He is due to appear in Danbury Superior Court Feb. 7.