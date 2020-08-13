Police: Rental truck rear-ends school bus, 1 dead, 8 injured

ALMA, Ga. (AP) — A box truck crashed into the back of a school bus Wednesday that was stopped to unload students in rural Georgia, leaving the truck's driver dead and at least eight students injured, authorities told local news outlets.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the bus was stopped on U.S. 1 in Alma about 4 p.m. in the outside lane when the rental truck smashed into the back of the bus.

At least two helicopters were called to airlift students to area hospitals, Bacon County Emergency Management Agency Director Danny Turner told WSAV-TV.

Turner told local news outlets that at least eight students were injured and taken to hospitals. The condition of those students wasn't immediately known.

Trooper Shane Copeland of the Georgia State Patrol said both drivers were initially able to help get students out of the bus, but the truck driver later collapsed and died. The driver's name was not immediately released, nor that of the school bus.

“Terrible news out of Alma," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Wednesday night after being informed of the crash. He said his family was praying for the truck driver and his family, and for the students involved.

A photo published WSAV.com showed the yellow school bus with its back and rear exit door crumpled in by the force of the crash, and the back bumper mangled.

Alma is a community in southeast Georgia not far from the state's Atlantic coastal region.