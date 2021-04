PHOENIX (AP) — Part of a Phoenix freeway was closed for about four hours Friday after a man driving a speeding car shot at a police motorcycle officer during an attempted traffic stop and then was involved in a three-vehicle collision off the freeway while trying to get away, police said.

The incident resulted in a closure of a four-mile (six-kilometer) stretch of southbound Interstate 17 between Deer Valley and Greenway roads as police investigated the incident.