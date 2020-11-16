Police: One dead after shooting on Interstate 264 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A passenger inside a car was shot and killed in one of two shootings om highways in the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, Virginia State Police said Monday.

According to a news release, someone shot at the driver of a black BMW sedan around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 264 East near the Broad Creek Bridge, killing the 23-year-old passenger inside. The driver wasn’t hurt, state police said.

The news release said state police received another call around the same time of a second shooting at an undetermined location. According to the news release, a Virginia Beach man driving a black Acura was shot and wounded. State police say the man, who was struck in the leg, drove to his home and called police.

It’s not known if the shootings are related, but state police said investigations are underway. The shootings are isolated and that there is no danger to the driving public, officials said.