PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officers shot and killed a man Wednesday after he fired a handgun at them during a traffic stop, striking one of the officers in the foot, police said.

Two officers pulled over a vehicle with four people inside at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday around the corner from the Einstein Medical Center. Two other police cruisers were in the area and provided back up, Sgt. Eric Gripp said at a news conference.