ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 4-year-old has died from injuries sustained last week in a hit-and-run crash in northwestern Missouri, and a woman has been charged in the child’s death.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. April 22 on a St. Joseph street, the News-Press reported. Police said the child walked out into the street in front of the car and was hit, but the car did not stop.