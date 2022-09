CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash after a dispute over a parking space at a Walmart in North Carolina on Thursday night, police said.

Concord police officers were called to the Walmart on Thunder Road Northwest for a report of a hit-and-run crash with injuries, officials said in a news release. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Leon Phillip Fortner, 55, of Charlotte dead at the scene, police said.