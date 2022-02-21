Skip to main content
News

Police: Man, woman shot dead, child wounded in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man and woman were shot dead and a young child was critically wounded in an overnight shooting in Kansas City, police there said.

Police were called just before 1 a.m. Monday to an intersection between the Santa Fe and Oak Park West neighborhoods for reports of a shooting, according to a news release issued by Kansas City police. Arriving officers were pointed to a vehicle in a parking lot. Inside the vehicle, police found the two adults and a boy under the age of 10 with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics declared the two adults dead at the scene. The boy was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Officials later said the child was in critical but stable condition.

Police were canvassing the area for any witnesses to the shooting. The names of the victims were not immediately released.