Police: Man stabbed in fight in Burlington apartment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — One man was stabbed and another man arrested following a fight at an apartment complex in Burlington, police said Thursday.

The incident happened after a man unlawfully entered his former girlfriend's apartment Wednesday night and fought with the woman’s current boyfriend, police said. The former boyfriend was stabbed repeatedly, police said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, police said. The other man was arrested and held on charges of aggravated assault, police said.

More charges are possible. The investigation is continuing. Police have not released the names of those involved.