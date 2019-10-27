Police: Man is fatally struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metro Police say the pedestrian was hit around 3:45 a.m. Saturday and wasn't in a crosswalk at the time.

Police say the name of the 20-year-old man will be released after his relatives are notified.

Witnesses say the man was lying in the road when he was run over by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle's driver remained at the scene and wasn't impaired.

They say the fatal incident remains under investigation.