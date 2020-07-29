Police Log
Ridgefield police responded to 249 incidents during the week of July 20-27.
Here’s a look at some of them:
Monday, July 27
1:37 a.m. — Noise complaint, Main Street.
9:17 a.m. — Larceny from motor vehicle, Fairview Avenue.
9:50 a.m. —Suspicious activity, Market Street.
1:53 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident, Danbury Road.
7:08 p.m. — Concerned person, Bayberry Hill Road.
Sunday, July 26
12:03 a.m. — Security check, South Salem Road.
11:53 a.m. — Well-being check, Mamanasco Road.
12:14 p.m. — E911 hang-up, Island Hill Avenue.
3:35 p.m. — Larceny from motor vehicle, Mamanasco Road.
7:34 p.m. — Motor vehicle radar detail, Silver Spring Road.
Saturday, July 25
12:11 a.m. — Medical assist, Main Street.
11:53. a.m. — Concerned person, Richardson Drive.
4:34 p.m.— Fraud, East Ridge Road.
5:55 p.m.— Animal-related matter, Huckleberry Lane.
8:22 p.m.— Concerned person, medical assist, West Lane.
10:39 p.m. — Disabled motor vehicle, Danbury Road.
Friday, July 24
12:02 a.m.— Security check, Peaceable Street.
9:35 a.m. — One-car motor vehicle accident with property damage, Madeline Drive.
9:53 a.m. — Larceny from motor vehicle, Silver Spring Road.
11:22 a.m. — Property missing, Danbury Road.
5:04 p.m. — Pistol permits, East Ridge Road.
9:16 p.m. — Youth gathering, East Ridge Road.
Thursday, July 23
12:11 a.m. — Security check, Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7).
9:22 a.m. — Damage to motor vehicle, Bailey Avenue.
4:05 p.m. — Motor vehicle traffic detail, Branchville Road.
4:46 p.m. — Motor vehicle traffic detail, Laurel Lane and Route 7.
7:52 p.m. — Well-being check. Country Club Road.
Wednesday, July 22
12:58 a.m.—Security check, Peaceable Street.
7:42 a.m. — Stolen motor vehicle, Fairview Avenue.
9:25 a.m. — Two-car accident with property damage and written warning, Silver Spring Road.
12:31 p.m. — Fraud, Main Street.
1:22 p.m. — Larceny from motor vehicle. Bryon Avenue.
3:27 p.m. — Larceny from motor vehicle, Abbott Avenue.
5:02 p.m.— Motor vehicle accident, evading, property damage, Old Stagecoach Road and Ridgebury Road.
Tuesday, July 21
12:19 a.m.— Security check, Danbury Road.
8:26 a.m. — Identity theft, East Ridge Road.
11:28 a.m. — Larceny, Adams Road.
2:25 p.m. — Pistol permits, headquarters.
4:10 p.m. — Assist motor vehicle operator, Banks Hill Place.
4:12 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Grove Street.
4:43 p.m. — Two-car accident with property damage, Danbury Road.
Monday, July 20
1:41 a.m. — Security check at school, Barlow Mountain Road.
8:09 a.m. — Fingerprints, East Ridge Road.
8:12 a.m. — Domestic: Violation of protection order, Melon Lane.
10:18 a.m. — Animal-related matter, Tackora Trail.
11:07 a.m. — Harassment, Cardinal Court.
1:43 p.m. — Incident, Melon Lane.
2:58 p.m.— Suspicious motor vehicle, Wilton Road West.
5:09 p.m. — One-car accident with property damage, summons, West Lane.
6:33 p.m. — Concerned person, Bailey Avenue.