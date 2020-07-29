Police Log

Ridgefield police responded to 249 incidents during the week of July 20-27.

Here’s a look at some of them:

Monday, July 27

1:37 a.m. — Noise complaint, Main Street.

9:17 a.m. — Larceny from motor vehicle, Fairview Avenue.

9:50 a.m. —Suspicious activity, Market Street.

1:53 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident, Danbury Road.

7:08 p.m. — Concerned person, Bayberry Hill Road.

Sunday, July 26

12:03 a.m. — Security check, South Salem Road.

11:53 a.m. — Well-being check, Mamanasco Road.

12:14 p.m. — E911 hang-up, Island Hill Avenue.

3:35 p.m. — Larceny from motor vehicle, Mamanasco Road.

7:34 p.m. — Motor vehicle radar detail, Silver Spring Road.

Saturday, July 25

12:11 a.m. — Medical assist, Main Street.

11:53. a.m. — Concerned person, Richardson Drive.

4:34 p.m.— Fraud, East Ridge Road.

5:55 p.m.— Animal-related matter, Huckleberry Lane.

8:22 p.m.— Concerned person, medical assist, West Lane.

10:39 p.m. — Disabled motor vehicle, Danbury Road.

Friday, July 24

12:02 a.m.— Security check, Peaceable Street.

9:35 a.m. — One-car motor vehicle accident with property damage, Madeline Drive.

9:53 a.m. — Larceny from motor vehicle, Silver Spring Road.

11:22 a.m. — Property missing, Danbury Road.

5:04 p.m. — Pistol permits, East Ridge Road.

9:16 p.m. — Youth gathering, East Ridge Road.

Thursday, July 23

12:11 a.m. — Security check, Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7).

9:22 a.m. — Damage to motor vehicle, Bailey Avenue.

4:05 p.m. — Motor vehicle traffic detail, Branchville Road.

4:46 p.m. — Motor vehicle traffic detail, Laurel Lane and Route 7.

7:52 p.m. — Well-being check. Country Club Road.

Wednesday, July 22

12:58 a.m.—Security check, Peaceable Street.

7:42 a.m. — Stolen motor vehicle, Fairview Avenue.

9:25 a.m. — Two-car accident with property damage and written warning, Silver Spring Road.

12:31 p.m. — Fraud, Main Street.

1:22 p.m. — Larceny from motor vehicle. Bryon Avenue.

3:27 p.m. — Larceny from motor vehicle, Abbott Avenue.

5:02 p.m.— Motor vehicle accident, evading, property damage, Old Stagecoach Road and Ridgebury Road.

Tuesday, July 21

12:19 a.m.— Security check, Danbury Road.

8:26 a.m. — Identity theft, East Ridge Road.

11:28 a.m. — Larceny, Adams Road.

2:25 p.m. — Pistol permits, headquarters.

4:10 p.m. — Assist motor vehicle operator, Banks Hill Place.

4:12 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Grove Street.

4:43 p.m. — Two-car accident with property damage, Danbury Road.

Monday, July 20

1:41 a.m. — Security check at school, Barlow Mountain Road.

8:09 a.m. — Fingerprints, East Ridge Road.

8:12 a.m. — Domestic: Violation of protection order, Melon Lane.

10:18 a.m. — Animal-related matter, Tackora Trail.

11:07 a.m. — Harassment, Cardinal Court.

1:43 p.m. — Incident, Melon Lane.

2:58 p.m.— Suspicious motor vehicle, Wilton Road West.

5:09 p.m. — One-car accident with property damage, summons, West Lane.

6:33 p.m. — Concerned person, Bailey Avenue.