Police Log

The Ridgefield Police Department The Ridgefield Police Department Photo: The Ridgefield Police Department Photo: The Ridgefield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police Log 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield Police report responding to 212 incidents between Tuesday, July 14, and Sunday, July 19.

Sunday, July 19

12:21 a.m. — Motor vehicle accident, property damage, written warning, Barrack Hill Road.

8:48 a.m. — Animal related matter, Market Street.

10:49 a.m. — Motor vehicle radar detail, Silver Spring Road.

12:45 p.m.— Concerned person, North Salem Road.

4:13 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop, radar, summons, Barrack Hill Road.

Saturday, July 18

12:20 a.m. — Noise complaint, Ned’s Mountain Road.

11:21 a.m. — Assist individual, domestic incident, Melon Lane.

5:11 p.m. — Motor vehicle radar detail, Silver Spring Road.

Friday, July 17

12:52 a.m. — Security check, school, Farmingville Road.

10:30 a.m. —Two-car accident, property damage, written warning, Main Street.

1:42 p.m.— Harassment, North Salem Road.

7:36 p.m. — Larceny, Limestone Road.

Thursday, July 16

1:45 a.m. — Alarm, Sunset Lane.

8:19 a.m. — Animal related matter, Rippowam Road.

6:49 p.m.— Two-car motor vehicle accident property damage, summons, Routes 7 and 35.

Wednesday, July 15

7:04 a.m. — Animal related matter, Harding Drive

12:45, p.m. — Larceny, East Ridge Road.

1:07 p.m. — Identity theft, East Ridge Road.

10:14 p.m. — Youth gathering, Danbury Road.

Tuesday, July 14

2:05 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop, verbal warning, Main Street.

6:50 a.m. — Assist medical, Melon Lane.

8:13 a.m. — Stolen motor vehicle, burglary, Danbury Road.

12:20 p.m. — Check well-being, death, Halpin Lane.

1:20 p.m. — Two-car motor vehicle accident, property damage, Bennetts Farm Road.

5:52 p.m. — Dispute,personal property, Harding Drive.

11:11 p.m. — Tenant-landlord incident, Kingsland.