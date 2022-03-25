Police: Fatal shooting of 10-year-old apparently an accident

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The shooting death of a young boy found in an Akron home appears to have been an accident that occurred when some children found an unsecured weapon inside the residence, authorities said, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Police found the 10-year-old victim in an upstairs bedroom when they went to the home shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday for what was initially considered an “unknown problem,” authorities said. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead there a short time later.