ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say road rage apparently triggered a fatal shooting discovered when officers responded to a crash.

A car's driver was pronounced dead Friday night at a hospital where he was taken when officers discovered he had gunshot wounds, Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

According to witnesses, there were gunshots in the area and an argument involving a person in another vehicle, Gallegos said.

The investigation was ongoing and no additional information was released.