Police: Bullet fired outside home kills sleeping teacher

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — State police say a bullet entered a western Pennsylvania home and struck a sleeping elementary school teacher who later died at a hospital.

Tracy Marie Squib, 52, called 911 at about 4 a.m. Monday to report that she had been shot in the chest in her Derry Township home, police in Westmoreland County said. She died shortly after she was taken to a hospital.

The shot was one of several fired at her home from outside, and state police said they are investigating the death as a homicide. Trooper Steve Limani would not say whether police believe Squib was targeted.

Squib had worked as a teacher at Grace Bible Academy for 15 years. Pastor Jason Losier described her as hard-working and fun. Squib started out as a kindergarten teacher and later taught third and fourth grade. She also planned the prom each year and was an activities director during the school’s summer camp.

Squib has a 17-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son, and Losier said both asked him to say, “Our mom is the best mom in the world.”