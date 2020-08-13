Police: Body found in 1993 ID'd as missing Colorado woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The body of a Colorado woman found at a makeshift campsite in 1993 has been identified, reigniting the search for the person or people responsible for her death, authorities said.

The Douglas County sheriff's office announced Thursday that Rebecca Ann Redecker, 20, was identified more than 27 years after her remains were found. The identify of the Colorado Springs woman was made through the use of investigative genetic genealogy, The Gazette reported.

Deputies responded to a report of a body found in the woods in the Pike National Forest on June 15, 1993, Sheriff Tony Spurlock said, adding that he was a deputy when the remains were first found. Detectives attempted to identify the body then, but were unable to for years before the case went cold.

“Over the years the case had been looked at several times to see if any new investigative tools may assist in identifying the remains,” department officials said in a statement. “In July, our cold case detective received information that finally led to the identification of the remains — a reported missing woman who spent most of her young life in and around Colorado Springs.”

The cause of death remains undetermined, Spurlock said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact deputies. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of the those involved.

Spurlock said the department is in touch with her mother and brother, who are cooperating and providing new information about Redeker, KMGH-TV reported.