NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a 1-year-old baby has died of injuries sustained when her stroller was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Newark, Ohio police say 1-year-old Amara White was being pushed by her grandmother on Londondale Parkway just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when both were struck by the vehicle. Police said the driver immediately drove away without stopping to provide aid.