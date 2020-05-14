Police: Atlanta security guard hospitalized after being shot

ATLANTA (AP) — A security guard in Atlanta was hospitalized after being shot in the head by someone who opened fire on her car, police said.

The shooting happened on Tuesday night as the guard was driving out of her work at a library in the city, news outlets reported. Fox 5 Atlanta has identified her as Latanya James, 42.

Gunfire originating from a gray SUV also damaged the vehicle of another guard who walked out of the library with James but got in a separate car, Atlanta Police Spokesman Steve Avery said in a statement.

Authorities have not identified suspects in the shooting and did not mention if either of the guards were targeted.

Police said the security guard was in stable condition when she was taken to a hospital on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, authorities have not given an update on her condition.