Police: 9-year-old boy, 2 others wounded in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Three people, including a 9-year-old boy, were shot and wounded in Atlanta, police said.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in East Atlanta Village around 9:30 p.m., news outlets reported.

Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said officers found one man with a gunshot wound in his buttocks, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Witnesses told police more people were shot during the incident. A man and a 9-year-old boy were later found at a hospital. The man was shot in the hand and the boy suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.

Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument lead to the shooting. No suspects were in custody.

The shooting comes after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta. Four other people were killed over the weekend, prompting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency and deploy up to 1,000 National Guard troops.