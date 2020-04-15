Police: 2 women charged in fatal shooting that led to crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been accused of fatally shooting another woman, wounding a man and causing a subsequent car crash, authorities said.

Charletta Nadine Anderson, 26, and Shaniqua Lawry, 29 were charged with attempted murder and murder in the death of 21-year-old Ja’Shundra White, news outlets reported.

Montgomery police Capt. Regina Duckett said Anderson was arrested Tuesday evening and Lawry was arrested Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a two-car crash Friday evening where they found White and the unidentified man.

Duckett said medical personnel determined both victims had been shot, which caused the car crash.

White was later pronounced dead. Duckett said as of Monday, the man remained in a life-threatening condition.

An investigation revealed Anderson, Lawry and the victims had an “ongoing dispute” which resulted in the shooting. Details surrounding the dispute weren't immediately released.

It's unclear whether Anderson or Lawry have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.