Police: 2 teens stole car with 2-year-old in back seat

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Two 15-year-old boys from Washington, D.C., have been charged with kidnapping-related offenses after police in Maryland said they stole a car with a 2-year-old girl in the back seat.

Montgomery County officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft at a downtown Silver Spring gas station on June 16, police said Thursday in a news release. Detectives learned that a woman who stopped to vacuum her car was putting money into the machine when a teen drove off in her car with her daughter in the back.