Police: 2 students, 4 school workers shot in Oakland attack

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two adult students and four school workers were shot and wounded at an Oakland school campus in a gang-related attack that officials said Thursday was perpetrated by at least two shooters who fired more than 30 rounds.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said a student counselor, a security guard, two students and two workers who were at Rudsdale High School were wounded after two suspects breached the school and immediately opened fire around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. He said a third suspect drove a getaway car. No arrests have been made.