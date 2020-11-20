Police: 2 arrested in homicide case in town of Clarkdale

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide in the town of Clarkdale east of Prescott, authorities said.

They said 46-year-old Troy Hockett of Clarkdale has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.

Clarkdale police said 44-year-old Melinda Ezell of Oklahoma was being held on suspicion of hindering prosecution in the first degree.

It was unclear Thursday if either Hockett or Ezell has a lawyer yet.

Clarkdale police officials said officers went to a home Wednesday morning to investigate a suspicious death.

No other details about the case have been released yet, but police said they have determined it’s a homicide.