Police: 1 dead in fiery rollover crash in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — One person died in a fiery rollover crash in Weymouth early Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers responding to reports of the crash at about 2:15 a.m. on Route 3 south found that a 2019 Dodge Charger had rolled over and caught on fire with the driver still inside. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the rollover into the center median remains under investigation.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was the only person in the car.

The victim's name has not been released.