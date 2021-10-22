Poles protest on anniversary of ruling restricting abortion Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 3:09 p.m.
Protesters gather near the Polish capital's iconic skyscraper, the Palace of Culture, at a protest demanding abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Oct. 22, 2021. Protests were held Friday in Warsaw and other Polish cities to mark the one-year anniversary of a constitutional court ruling that restricted abortion rights in the country.
Protester hold a sign shaped like a lightning bolt, a symbol of the fight for abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Protester hold a sign shaped like a lightning bolt, a symbol of the fight for abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protests were held in Warsaw and other Polish cities on Friday night to mark the one-year anniversary of a constitutional court ruling that severely restricted abortion rights in the country.
In last October's ruling, the court declared that abortion due to fetal abnormalities — even in the case of fetuses so badly damaged they would die at birth — is not constitutional.