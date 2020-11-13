Podcasts made: Ridgefield Historical Society, Aldrich Museum

Pictured is a photo of a podcast room. The Ridgefield Historical Society, and the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield have each released a podcast. Pictured is a photo of a podcast room. The Ridgefield Historical Society, and the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield have each released a podcast. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Podcasts made: Ridgefield Historical Society, Aldrich Museum 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Historical Society has a podcast named: “Change Agents: Ridgefield Women to be Remembered.”

“Ridgefield and CT played important roles in the suffrage movement!’ Ms President US said in an email to The Press.

The podcast can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=yuJblgEl5ZA&feature=emb_logo

The Aldrich Museum also has a podcast titled: “Alice Paul and Woodrow Wilson: Together Again in 2020, Hindsight is.”

This podcast can be found at:

https://soundcloud.com/user-292598524/alice-paul-woodrow-wilson-together-again-in-2020-hindsight-is?fbclid=IwAR1Hxt9RwwiP9EDBZQoG3860Q5NxqmHL0YWtaYX5VQ13NCQoICWkJoJgBu8

Alice Paul was an American woman rights activist.

Woodrow Wilson was the 28th President of the U.S.