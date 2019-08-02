Pocketbook issues prevail in recession-scarred Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The packed field of Democratic presidential candidates, fresh off two nights of debating the party's leftward drift, will descend this weekend on swing-state Nevada, where they'll be pressed on kitchen-table issues, like the economy and education.

About 500 union members on Saturday are primed to grill the candidates on their economic vision and their commitment to workers at a forum hosted by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, a public employees union that counts 1.6 million people among its members.

At least 19 White House hopefuls, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are slated to attend.

The event is a moment for the candidates to prove their pro-union credentials as they jockey for support from a powerful source of cash and manpower.