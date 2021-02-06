Plymouth State University offering climate studies degree

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Plymouth State University has started a bachelor's degree program in climate studies, the first institution in New Hampshire to do so.

“High school and college-age students are increasingly taking an active role in doing something about climate change and its effects, yet there are very few college programs available to them that focus on climate studies,” Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Ann McClellan said in a statement Friday. “The climate studies program allows students to go deeper into climate science, while offering them flexibility to explore specific areas of interest."