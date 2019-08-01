Plays, art, haunted cruises and more happening in Fairfield County this weekend

Matilda

Matilda will be staged Aug. 2-11 at Masuk High School, 1014 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.newarts.org.

Echoes of Sinatra

Echoes of Sinatra is on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Audubon Exhibit

The Audubon Exhibit: His Supporters & Predecessors runs Aug. 3 through Sept. 29 at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Railway Days

The 13th annual Danbury Railway Days is on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White Street, Danbury. Admission is $12. For more information, visit danburyrailwaymuseum.org.

Haunted Lighthouse

The Haunted Lighthouse Cruise runs Aug. 3-4 at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. at the Seaport Dock, 4 North Water Street, Norwalk. It is best to arrive 30 minutes prior to departure in order to snag the best seat and to facilitate boarding the ferry. Advance registration is suggested. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit seaport.org/Haunted-Lighthouse.

Ivy League of Comedy

The Ivy League of Comedy presents Joe Devito and Linda Belt on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org

Corinne Bailey Rae

Corinne Bailey Rae will perform on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $65. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Funniest Comic

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest continues on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Shakespeare on the Green

The Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo will be held on Aug. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. A family-friendly version of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” will be performed by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival at 2 p.m. The show is free, but reservations are required. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bloom

The Member Show Bloom has an opening reception on Aug. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The show runs through Aug. 25. For more information, visit artplacegallery.org.