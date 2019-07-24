Plays and comedians performing in Fairfield County

OPENING

The Dixie Swim Club, July 26-Aug. 10, Town Players of New Canaan, Powerhouse Theater, Waveny Park, 677 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: 203-594-3636 or tpnc.org.

Shrek the Musical, July 26-Aug. 10, Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Discounted performances: Aug. 1 and 8. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: musicalsatrichter.org.

THIS WEEKEND

Staged Reading: The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later, July 25, 8 p.m., TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Free. Info: theatreworks.us.

T.J. Miller, July 26, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Play Reading: Killing Mom, July 27, 3 p.m., ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Free. Info: actofct.org.

Marc Price, July 27, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

CONTINUING

Pippin, through July 28, Summer Theatre of New Canaan, 56 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets: $29 -$69. Info: STONC.org.

The Light Princess, through July 28, New Canaan Library’s Christine’s Garden Park, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Tickets: $22-$30. Info: STONC.org.

Cry It Out, through July 28, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Presented by Thrown Stone Theatre Company. Tickets: $29-$59. Info: thrownstone.org/events/.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, through Aug. 3, TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Birds of North America, through Aug. 3, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Presented by Thrown Stone Theatre Company. Tickets: $29-$59. Info: thrownstone.org/events/.

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, through Aug. 23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

ADVANCE

Ivy League of Comedy: Joe Devito & Linda Belt, Aug. 3, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest: Round 3, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Eight contestants compete for laughs and six comics advance. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo, Aug. 4, noon-4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Family friendly version of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, produced and performed by Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival at 2 p.m. Free, but reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Michael Ian Black, Aug. 10, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sinbad, Aug. 11, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mo Rocca: Mobituaries Live, Aug. 22, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$100. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Treehouse Comedy Live at the Ives: Gemini, Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets: $20-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest: Round 4, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Eight contestants compete for laughs and six comics advance. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.