Plane ends up in cornfield after safe emergency landing

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials say no one was hurt when a single-engine plane made an emergency landing in a cornfield in western Massachusetts.

Northampton Fire Chief Stephen Vanasse tells WWLP-TV the aircraft reported engine trouble in midflight Sunday morning and attempted to land on the runway at Northampton Airport.

The small plane went off the end of the runway and wound up in the adjacent cornfield.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were aboard but all were able to get off without injury. Officials say the aircraft sustained minor damage.