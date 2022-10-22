Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Saturday that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire on Friday evening. City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building that was hit by the plane but that “those on the plane have perished."