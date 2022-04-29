Plan for dangerous Lowndesboro intersection meets resistance

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A proposed solution to resolve problems at a dangerous intersection in Lowndes County serving Lowndesboro and Hayneville appears to have stoked discontent between some local officials and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
The ALDOT plan seeks to have residents from Lowndesboro who need to travel east on U.S. Highway 80 turn right off Alabama Highway 97 towards Selma, then perform a “J-turn” instead of making a left turn at the intersection. The inverse applies to residents of Hayneville seeking to go westbound on Selma, as they would have to turn east towards Montgomery and make a similar turn.