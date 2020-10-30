Pipeline installed at water plant in Washington state

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A pipeline was installed at the Water Treatment Plant in the Washington state city of Anacortes, which is investing $13 million into upgrades at the facility to provide better backup and storage capacity, officials said.

Anacortes began installing Tuesday a new 1950-foot (594-meter) water pipeline that will pump raw water from the Skagit River into the city’s water plant.

The city provides water to about 60,000 people in its region in northwest Washington state, the Skagit Valley Herald reported. The project is expected to cost roughly $13 million and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the calendar year.

Buckenmeyer said the city issued a municipal bond to pay for the project and will pay it back through water utility rates.

Anacortes Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said the new infrastructure will serve as a backup in case the city’s old raw water line, which was built in 1970, breaks or needs maintenance.

“Right now we have one pipe, and if it breaks, we’re toast,” Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said during the tour.