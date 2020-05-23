Pig-hunting derby in Guam to feed families amid pandemic

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The Department of Agriculture in Guam has invited hunters to participate in a pig-hunting derby to provide food for families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The department announced that the two-day derby is scheduled to begin May 30, the Pacific Daily News reported.

The derby is intended to feed families, foster familial hunter development and reduce the feral pig population, the department said in a statement released Friday.

Event organizers are working with mayors to distribute pigs whole and unprocessed to residents within their villages and provide safe handling guidelines.

Residents who are interested in accepting a pig are encouraged to contact their mayor. Residents interested in participating in the derby must register and attend safety briefings prior to the event.

Registration forms are being distributed through social media and on the department website. For those without digital access, registration and safety briefings are scheduled on May 29 and on the days of the derby, officials said.

Hunters without a current license will be issued a special no-cost license for the two-day event, department officials said. Regular hunting licenses are also available for purchase.

For those hunting with a firearm, proof of identification is required at the time of registration. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

People will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing at registration, safety briefings and at the check station, department officials said.

The derby is funded under the Guam Hunter Education Program, through a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Grant Program, the newspaper reported.