Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 1:06 a.m.
A music fan wears a Lucha Libre wrestlers mask at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, March 20, 2022. The Vive Latino Festival has become Latin America's biggest Latin rock celebration. Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Shutters frame an empty window inside an abandoned home in the Bebedouro neighborhood of Maceio, Alagoas state, Brazil, March 6, 2022. The house was abandoned because of the threat of ground subsidence caused by the Braskem mine that has forced more than 55,000 people from their homes. Eraldo Peres/AP
A large image of Francia Marquez is projected behind Gustavo Petro, presidential candidate with the Historical Pact Coalition, right, during an event presenting Marquez, standing next to him, as his running mate in Bogota, Colombia, March 23, 2022, ahead of May 29 elections. Fernando Vergara
Sunflowers lay over an image with the Spanish message: "Peace in Ukraine" outside the Russian embassy after demonstrators protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Mexico City, March 24, 2022. Marco Ugarte/AP
A woman attends a demonstration marking World Water Day in La Paz, Bolivia, March 22, 2022. Juan Karita/AP
Activist Tristan Key records a video in his bedroom in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 11, 2022. Key uses his TikTok videos to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community, including same-sex marriage. Ariana Cubillos/AP
River Plate fans cheer for their team prior to a local tournament soccer match against Boca Juniors at Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 20, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Peru's Edison Flores, center, fight for the ball with Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur, right, and FedericoValverde during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 24, 2022. Matilde Campodonico/AP
A statue of Saint Joseph sits on an altar adorned with flowers and balloons during the National Day of Chewing Coca Leaf inside a legal coca leaf market in La Paz, Bolivia, March 19, 2022. Juan Karita/AP
What is left of abandoned homes stands in Maceio, Alagoas state, Brazil, March 6, 2022. The homes have been abandoned because of the threat of ground subsidence caused by the Braskem mine that has forced more than 55,000 people from their homes. Eraldo Peres/AP
A woman takes part in a march marking the 46th anniversary of the military coup with a face mask that reads in Spanish "Never again" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
17 of17
March 18 – March 24, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Quito, Ecuador.