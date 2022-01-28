Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 12:09 a.m.
1 of17 A Virgin of Guadalupe altar decorates the facade of a home where firewood used for cooking is piled below, in the Purepecha Indigenous community of Comachuen in Mexico's Michoacan state, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Money sent home by migrants working in the U.S. has allowed families to remain in Comachuen rather than moving to other parts of Mexico for work. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Members of the Indigenous Guard carry the coffin containing the remains of Nasa Indigenous leader Albeiro Camayo over a stream, in La Buenos Aires, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Camayo was assassinated on Jan. 24 by an armed group that the Indigenous community says they believe are remnants of the former FARC rebel group. Andres Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 An overhead view of Las Americas Square in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, ahead of a Roman Catholic Church ceremony to beatify two priests and two lay people, all victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador's civil war. Salvador Melendez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Vendor Oscar Prado poses for a photo as he hawks flags promoting President-elect Xiomara Castro outside the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Castro, Honduras' first female president, was sworn in during a ceremony at the stadium on Thursday, Jan. 27. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya greets supporters of his wife, President-elect Xiomara Castro, as they arrive to the National Stadium for her inauguration ceremony, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Castro, who was sworn in as the country's first female president Thursday, won on her third bid for the presidency. She was previously first lady during the presidency of her husband, which was cut short by a military coup in 2009. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Rene Maldonado, a niece of murdered journalist Lourdes Maldonado, shouts "fly free auntie," as doves are released during her burial service at the Monte de los Olivos cemetery in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Maldonado, who was shot dead in her car when arriving home on Sunday, Jan. 23, was the third journalist killed in Mexico this year and the second in a space of two weeks in the border town of Tijuana. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 A woman posts photos of murdered journalists during a national protest against the murder of journalists Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Ana Paula Santos sunbathes in a bikini top fashioned from electrical tape at the Sabrina Bronze rooftop salon which offers crisp tan lines in the Turano favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, center, celebrates his election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with his father Leo Ortiz, left, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, second left, and Fernando Cuzza, right, moments after receiving the news, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Manolito Jimenez/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 The moon rises over the pine-covered mountains surrounding the Indigenous township of Cheran, Michoacan state, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Avocados have been nothing short of a miracle crop for thousands of small farmers in Michoacan; with a few acres of well-tended avocado trees, small landholders can send their kids to college or buy a pickup truck, something no other crop allows them to do. But because of the immense amount of water they need, the expansion of avocados has come by moving into humid pine forests. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.