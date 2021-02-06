Photographer, activist gets Under Armour apparel line

BALTIMORE (AP) — Growing up in West Baltimore, Devin Allen coveted sneakers of sports greats like Michael Jordan. The young Allen would get up early on Saturday mornings the day Jordan’s sneakers were released, with hopes of getting a pair. Little did the young Allen know that one day he too would have a sneaker named for him.
But the 32-year-old Allen didn’t get his own sneaker because of his prowess on the basketball court. He doesn’t have any Super Bowl rings. He got his shoe because of his activism and photography — a feat that is considered a first in the athletic apparel world.