Phoenix police chief suspended over dismissed protest cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams was slapped with a one-day suspension after lawyers hired by the city issued a report that heavily criticized her agency’s role in a now-discredited gang case filed against demonstrators arrested nearly 10 months ago at a police protest.

The report released Thursday said the decision to charge 15 protesters with assisting a street gang was made without seeking input from Phoenix police’s gang enforcement unit. It also said the agency didn’t have credible evidence to support the claim that the protesters were members of an anti-police gang called “ACAB,” meaning “All Cops Are Bastards.”