Phoenix police ID man who was fatally shot

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who was fatally shot in Phoenix last weekend has been identified, according to police.

They said the victim was 20-year-old Victor Valdez.

Police are still searching for two suspects in the homicide case.

They said the shooting Sunday afternoon followed an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

At some point, shots were fired and Valdez was struck and two men reportedly fled the scene in vehicles.

Valdez was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.