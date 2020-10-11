https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Phoenix-police-2-roommates-fight-fatally-shoot-15637655.php
Phoenix police: 2 roommates fight, fatally shoot each other
PHOENIX (AP) — Two roommates are dead after the men apparently shot each other following a fight, according to Phoenix police.
They said officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported a physical fight between the roommates.
Police said the two men — ages 31 and 33 — both had gunshot wounds.
One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police didn’t immediately release the names of the two men and say the incident is being investigated.
View Comments