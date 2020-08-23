Phoenix man accused of 2nd-degree murder after vehicle crash

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly driving impaired and colliding with another vehicle that left an 18-year-old driver dead in southwest Phoenix, police said Sunday.

They said 21-year-old Enrique Garcia allegedly ran a red light about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and the pickup truck he was driving collided with an SUV driven by Jonathan Felix.

Felix was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

They said Garcia “showed signs and symptoms consistent with impairment” and was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

It was unclear Sunday if Garcia has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.