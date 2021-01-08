Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant LAURAN NEERGAARD, AP Medical Writer Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 1:16 a.m.
1 of4 Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
New research suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in two highly contagious variants of the coronavirus that erupted in Britain and South Africa.
Those variants are causing global concern. They both share a common mutation called N501Y, a slight alteration on one spot of the spike protein that coats the virus. That change is believed to be the reason they can spread so easily.
LAURAN NEERGAARD