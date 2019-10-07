Pets for Vets celebrates 10th anniversary

Pets for Vets, Inc. is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Oct. 20, 2019. From one location in 2009 to the current 26 chapters across the U.S. and the District of Columbia, the organization has successfully made more than 350 Veteran-pet matches nationwide.

The Pets for Vets local chapter located in Ridgefield, CT, has been in existence since January of 2015, and has helped match 12 pets with deserving American Veterans.

Pets for Vets ROAR-Ridgefield CT Chapter is proud to celebrate five years this coming January 2020.

“Knowing that we truly are making an impact in the lives of these veterans is just incredible. The team-work, dedication and support from our volunteers and community helps us match a deserving veteran with a shelter dog or cat that has so much love to give and deserves their second chance as well in their forever home,” said Didi Tulloch, Chapter Director, Pets for Vets® ROAR-Ridgefield CT Chapter. “A simple thank you does not even begin to convey how grateful we are to all those who have helped our chapter make and support these veteran-pet matches.”

“Without the dedication and commitment from our local chapter volunteers, we would not be able to outreach as effectively as we do to both veterans and shelter animals we use in the program,” explains Clarissa Black, Pets for Vets®, Founder and Executive Director. “They are really the mission critical foundation to our program’s success.”

With steady chapter growth since 2009, Pets for Vets® remains on track to continue to develop 3 - 5 new chapters this year.

Why Pets for Vets

Many brave troops return home with scars - both seen and unseen - that make it difficult to transition back to civilian life. At the same time, millions of wonderful companion animals wait in shelters for a forever home. Pets for Vets® is the bridge that brings them together.

When a Veteran is matched with the right pet, both lives change for the better. The Veteran saves the animal and welcomes him/her into a loving home. The pet provides unconditional love and support, easing stress, depression, loneliness and anxiety. Through the Super Bond® they share, they give each other a brand-new start.

When Russ has an intense emotional event,” Tink is there to cuddle and comfort me, bringing me a lot of peace and a strong sense of companionship without my needing to explain anything. Often she senses when I am starting to have an anxiety attack and is right by my side to help calm me down.”

A Distinctly Unique Approach

The program is unique in its approach, using a philosophy known as “Super Bond”® to ensure a successful match. After getting to know the Veteran, Pets for Vets® volunteers go about finding the individual’s perfect pet at area shelters. Most requests are for dogs, but they also occasionally match cats, and have even placed rabbits.

“We eliminate the stress of getting a new pet,” says Black. “We really get to know our Veterans and what they’re looking for in a pet. What kind of lifestyle do they lead? What is it that they expect from a pet? How do they express joy and love? Then, we go ask the same thing from the pet.”

After pets are selected, they go to the homes of professional Pets for Vets® trainers, where they learn basic obedience skills, good pet manners, and other behaviors that may be helpful to Veterans, such as being comfortable around wheelchairs or recognizing signs of panic or anxiety. Then, once the animal goes home, Pets for Vets® provides a lifetime of guidance and support to ensure a successful placement.

Veteran Testimonial - Chuck and Charlie made an instant connection. “Charlie sleeps next to me at night giving me comfort and helps me through the bad nights. I have bonded with Charlie completely and he with me: he is my best friend and shadow. I have been suffering for years from nightmares, depression and fighting my own battles. Now with Charlie he goes with me everywhere and helps me get through the day. The unconditional love, trust and companionship we share has helped me so much.”

About Pets for Vets

Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, Pets for Vets, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with chapters in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia. Pets for Vets® helps heal the emotional wounds of military Veterans by using the power of the human-animal bond to provide a second chance for shelter animals that are rescued, trained and paired with American Veterans who could benefit from a companion animal. Learn more at: www.petsforvets.com