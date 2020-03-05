Petition drive planned for nonpartisan redistricting board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A coalition of organizations has proposed a ballot measure that would create an independent citizens commission to oversee redistricting of Nebraska's congressional and state legislative districts.

The group Nebraskans for Independent Redistricting said in a news release that it had filed paperwork Thursday to begin the process for a petition drive. The gathering of signatures is expected to begin later this month.

It would establish a nine-member commission to determine Nebraska district lines for the U.S. House of Representatives and the Nebraska Legislature. It would require public meetings and an open sharing of maps and data being used by the commission. And it would bar lobbyists, elected officials, party leaders, current and former political candidates from serving on the commission, as well as members of their immediate families.

"Our political system isn't as fair as it should be because of gerrymandering," said former state Sen. DiAnna Schimek, one of three campaign co-leaders. “This is a common-sense solution that prevents elected officials from being able to redraw legislative districts for partisan or political interests.”

Senators have repeatedly rejected efforts to create an independent commission to spearhead the once-a-decade ritual. A measure introduced this session has not advanced out of committee.