Pet waste stations resurrected along Ridgefield’s rail trail

After being taken down this spring, the dog waste stations have been re-installed on the rail trail. Tim McClean, a 2012 Ridgefield High School graduate, volunteered in late June to change out the dog poop bags around town that had gone unattended. less After being taken down this spring, the dog waste stations have been re-installed on the rail trail. Tim McClean, a 2012 Ridgefield High School graduate, volunteered in late June to change out the dog poop ... more Photo: Stephen Coulter / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Stephen Coulter / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Pet waste stations resurrected along Ridgefield’s rail trail 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

After being taken down this spring, dog waste stations have been re-installed on Ridgefield’s rail trail.

Tim McClean, a 2012 Ridgefield High School graduate, volunteered in late June to change out the dog poop bags around town that had gone unattended.

While the waste station at the intersection of Branchville Road and Main Street was reportedly the most egregious location of over-run dog poop bags, the situation along the 2.5-mile rail trail was bad enough to warrant the stations being removed entirely from their posts.

The signs and waste baskets have been re-installed.

For more information about the trail, click here.