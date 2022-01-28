Peru bans Repsol execs from leaving country after oil spill Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 11:07 a.m.
1 of11 A demonstrator wearing a fish mask protests in front of the Repsol office in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2022. The demonstrators were there to protest after Peru declared an environmental emergency after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Workers clean oil on Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A worker checks the carcass of an oil-soaked bird during a clean-up campaign on Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 A worker cleans oil from Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Workers remove oil from Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The oil spill was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 A demonstrator protests in front of the Repsol office in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2022. The demonstrators were there to protest after Peru declared an environmental emergency after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Fisherman Walter de la Cruz sits on the oil stained Cavero Beach, unable to fish after a spill in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Friday banned Repsol's Peru director and three other executives from leaving the country for 18 months while the government investigates an oil spill at a refinery run by the Spain-based company.
Peru authorities are investigating Repsol following the oil spill on Jan. 15, which was reported after surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.