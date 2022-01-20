Peru: 21 beaches polluted by spill linked to Tonga eruption Jan. 20, 2022 Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 5:38 p.m.
A worker, dressed in a protective suit, cleans Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga.
A fisherman holds a fish he caught in waters contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Workers, dressed in protective suit, clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port.
A fishermen displays for sale his catch of the day on the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port.
A worker, dressed in protective suit, cleans Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
A fishermen rests near the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru declared an environmental emergency on Thursday after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.
President Pedro Castillo said a committee will be formed to propose ways of dealing with the crisis, in keeping with national policies aimed at protecting the environment.