Perdue, Loeffler negative for COVID-19 after Trump visit

ATLANTA (AP) — Both of Georgia’s U.S. senators say they’ve tested negative for COVID-19 after coming into contact with President Donald Trump when he visited Atlanta last week.

Sen. David Perdue tweeted that he and his wife were cleared Friday.

“Bonnie & I both tested negative for #COVID19 today. We got tested proactively and continue to urge all Georgians to stay vigilant as we fight this virus. Remember to follow the 3W’s: wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear your mask!”

Sen. Kelly Loeffler said at an event Friday that she, too, had tested negative, WXIA-TV reported.

Perdue and Loeffler were among a number of Georgia lawmakers, including Gov. Brian Kemp, who greeted Trump as he exited Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta last week. Trump disembarked the aircraft without a mask and greeted Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp, who took off their masks while talking to him.

Trump said Friday that he and his wife, Melania, have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, while the first lady is under quarantine at the White House.